The Islamic finance deal of the year 2023

Jabar Omar Development Company

Success in real estate is all about location, location, location. And in early 2020, just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, there wasn’t a better location for Jabal Omar Development Company’s (JODC) flagship project than two million square metres close to the Grand Mosque of Mecca.

The new mixed-use complex would help the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia accommodate the fast-growing number of Hajj pilgrims from around the world. The pandemic quickly changed the narrative. As one of the largest publicly listed real-estate companies in Saudi Arabia, the plunge in JODC’s stock led losses in the broader Tadawul index.

During the travel restrictions, visitors from 20 key nations including the US, UK, India, Germany and France were unable to visit Saudi Arabia. The shuttering of the Hajj economy hit JODC particularly hard.

In the first quarter of 2021, the developer’s net losses were SR345.3 million ($92 million). By May 2021, it was warning shareholders of bigger financial charges as there had been no development activities during the period.

Enter