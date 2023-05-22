Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
AWARDS

The most innovative product in Saudi Arabia 2023: Sidra Capital, Sidra Income Fund II

May 22, 2023
Founded in 2009, Sidra Capital is a pioneer of private Islamic finance in Saudi Arabia, with offices in Riyadh, Dubai, Singapore and London. Licensed and regulated by the Saudi Arabian Capital Market Authority, Sidra’s Shariah-compliant asset business focuses on alternative asset classes, real estate and private finance and private equity.

Islamic-Finance-awards-2023-logo-960x535.jpg
Logo © 2023 Euromoney

Under chairman Hani Othman Baothman, the firm offers corporate restructuring, financial advisory and asset management services for high net-worth individuals, privately owned companies, family offices, foundations and governments.

The firm launched the Sidra Income Fund II in October. What it lacks in scale, with assets of around $100 million, it makes up for in market impact. The fund is a dollar-denominated investment vehicle focusing on commodity export trade within the Asia-Pacific region. It focuses on the export of branded solid fuel from Indonesia to trading houses and end users in India, China, Singapore and Malaysia.

Sidra’s fund facilitates commodity supply-chain transactions with fully funded and irrevocable letters of credit. By securing trades end to end via US dollar-denominated agreements issued by banks with strong credit ratings, investors are protected against foreign-exchange and payment risk.

