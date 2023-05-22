Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AWARDS

The world’s best international Islamic bank 2023: HSBC Amanah

May 22, 2023
Share

For cross-border transactions, supply-side financing and capital markets, HSBC Amanah, led by chief executive Raja Amir Shah Raja Azwa, was the international Islamic bank to beat this year.

Full Results

Islamic-Finance-awards-2023-logo-960x535.jpg
Logo © 2023 Euromoney

From its headquarters in Malaysia, the bank expanded its already pivotal role last year in Shariah-compliant financing; and, in doing so, boosted Kuala Lumpur's status as a key Islamic finance hub.

In addition to its financing strength, HSBC Amanah also offers a strong suite of Shariah-compliant hedging instruments, including foreign-exchange options and forwards, profit-rate swaps and cross-currency swaps. It has an Islamic FX overlay platform that enables fund managers to automate hedging programmes.

One factor in the bank’s success has been its adherence to the highest ethical standards. Since 2017, HSBC Amanah has been a cornerstone adopter of the value-based intermediation (VBI) framework championed by the country’s central monetary authority, Bank Negara Malaysia.

Raja-Amir-HSBC-Malaysia-960.jpg
Raja Amir Shah Raja Azwa

HSBC Amanah was the first global Islamic bank to publish a blueprint aligned to VBI.

To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

AWARDS Best Islamic Finance bankIslamic Finance awardsAwardsHSBC