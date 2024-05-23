Bangladesh’s best international Islamic bank: Standard Chartered Saadiq
Awards

Bangladesh’s best international Islamic bank: Standard Chartered Saadiq

May 23, 2024

Standard Chartered Saadiq has made progress in its commitment to innovation, financial inclusivity and sustainable development, and wins Bangladesh’s best international Islamic bank category this year.

The bank introduced its Saadiq Smart Account, a new account promoting fund transfers, bill payments and point-of-sale transactions, offering flexible options to customers. It also launched the Saadiq Sadaqah Account, a mudaraba based savings product that allows clients to donate profits to selected charities. This is the first sustainable savings initiative in the market.

In line with its ambition to support the government’s 'Smart Bangladesh' initiative, the bank unveiled an online learning platform for female entrepreneurs that connects them with eminent scholars and corporate figures, provides networking opportunities and delivers a comprehensive curriculum to enhance their business acumen.

In partnership with Bangladeshi development organization BRAC, the bank also provided support to farmers based in the Sunamganj and Habiganj districts to mitigate climate change impacts, including providing resilient seed inputs, agricultural technologies, sustainable mechanization pathways, post-harvest facilities and training. It aims to plant 30,000 palm trees to mitigate the effects of unpredictable weather.

