Islamic finance deal of the year – Singapore: AET Singapore Holdings’ $100 million sustainability-linked financing
Name of borrower: AET Singapore Holdings
Amount: $100 million
Tenor: Unspecified
Underwriter: Maybank Islamic
Date: December 2023
AET Singapore Holdings’ $100 million sustainability-linked financing is the best Islamic local currency deal in Singapore.
The deal is the first sustainability-linked Islamic financing in southeast Asia’s shipping industry. The borrower, an international logistics firm, will use the funds to support its sustainability goals, including reducing the greenhouse-gas emissions intensity of its fleet by 40% (against a 2008 baseline), and attaining net-zero GHG emissions by 2050.
Maybank acted as a sole financier and sustainability structuring adviser.