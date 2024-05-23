Islamic finance deal of the year – Singapore: AET Singapore Holdings’ $100 million sustainability-linked financing
AwardsEuromoney Islamic Finance Awards

Islamic finance deal of the year – Singapore: AET Singapore Holdings’ $100 million sustainability-linked financing

May 23, 2024

Name of borrower: AET Singapore Holdings

Amount: $100 million

Tenor: Unspecified

Underwriter: Maybank Islamic

Date: December 2023




AET Singapore Holdings’ $100 million sustainability-linked financing is the best Islamic local currency deal in Singapore.

The deal is the first sustainability-linked Islamic financing in southeast Asia’s shipping industry. The borrower, an international logistics firm, will use the funds to support its sustainability goals, including reducing the greenhouse-gas emissions intensity of its fleet by 40% (against a 2008 baseline), and attaining net-zero GHG emissions by 2050.

Maybank acted as a sole financier and sustainability structuring adviser.

