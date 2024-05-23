Saudi Arabia’s best international Islamic bank: HSBC Saudi Arabia

HSBC Saudi Arabia is named Saudi Arabia's best international Islamic bank this year, reflecting its strong performance across capital markets, where it took leading roles in some of the most important regional transactions.

The bank topped the league tables on sukuk issuances by value, with a 19.5% share of the market. It extended a total of $11.85 billion in financing in 2023.

HSBC Saudi Arabia notably acted as a coordinator and bookrunner on the Greensaif Pipelines Bidco’s $4.5 billion triple-tranche offering in February 2023, which marked the first sukuk project bond in the international markets.

It also acted as global coordinator, bookrunner and billing and delivery agent for the Public Investment Fund's $3.5 billion dual-tranche sukuk offering.

The bank also acted as mandated lead arranger and original murabaha participant for the $700 million financing to Qiddiya Investment Company, to finance the construction of the flagship Six Flags Qiddiya City.

The bank also structured a SR7.175 billion ($1.9 billion) multicurrency senior secured term and revolving syndicated facility for the Rawabi Energy Company.

