Malaysia’s best international Islamic bank: HSBC Amanah

HSBC Amanah has reinforced its position as the leading Islamic banking institution in Malaysia this year with robust financial performance and innovative product launches. The bank secures is name as the best international Islamic bank in the country as a result.

In wealth management, HSBC Amanah introduced products offered by other providers including Maybank’s Maybank retail money market-i fund and the principal Islamic global technology fund. These additions provide investors with exposure to the technology sector.

A standout achievement was the launch of the first Islamic wealth financing (WPF-i) product in Malaysia, a move that positioned the bank as a leader in Islamic wealth solutions.

It also improved its footprint in the takaful market, moving up the rankings and launching the first guaranteed issuance offer campaign.

The bank also introduced several shariah-compliant financing products. Its asset-backed financing solution (ABF-i) offers flexible working-capital funds based on commodity murabaha, structured to help corporate clients by financing against a specific asset base. The bank was also the first in Malaysia to provide an Islamic overlay hedging solution.

