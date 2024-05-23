The world’s best Islamic leasing house: InterVest Capital Partners

InterVest Capital Partners has been named Euromoney’s best Islamic leasing house this year in recognition of its investment and leasing experience, sector diversity in specialty finance and strong financial performance.

The New York-headquartered alternative investment firm, led by Michael Gontar, specialises in shariah-compliant investing and asset-based lending, leasing, specialty rental and other structured-finance areas.

Founded in 1999, it now has over $17 billion of committed capital invested in North American and European markets.

As a long-time investor in private markets and specialty finance, InterVest is well-positioned to capitalise on further growth as investors seek to diversify their private credit allocations beyond middle-market lending.

Michael Gontar

Global investment firm Pimco estimated last year that the US specialty finance market is valued at about $20 trillion – more than four times the size of the US and European leveraged-finance and private corporate direct-lending markets.

InterVest offers investment portfolios drawn from assets originated by its 22 individual specialty-finance platforms, which provide financing across six sectors: venture/small and medium-sized enterprise; consumer finance; equipment leasing and rental; maritime and aerospace; real estate (hospitality); and healthcare and life sciences.

