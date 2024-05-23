Qatar’s best domestic Islamic bank: Qatar Islamic Bank

Qatar Islamic Bank has launched several new digital services which have contributed to an improvement in user engagement. It is Qatar's best Islamic bank this year.

Total assets grew by 2.8% to QR189.2 billion ($51.9 billion), resulting in a 36% share of the domestic Shariah-compliant bank market. In line with this growth, the bank achieved a net profit of QR4.3 billion, its highest to date.

It launched over 50 new digital features during the review period. Digital sales through its mobile application now exceed 50% of total retail sales volumes, while the number of mobile app-registered users has grown by 17%.

The bank has launched the QIB Lite App, which offers financial services to low-income workers through a multilingual, abridged version of its existing app.

The bank has also been active in the environmental, social and governance space, where it has collaborated with Visa and Ecolytiq to introduce a carbon emission tracking feature across its digital services.