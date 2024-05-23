Islamic finance deal of the year – Indonesia: PLN Batam’s Rp588 billion ljarah Muntahiyah Bit Tamlik (IMBT) financing

Name of borrower: PLN Batam

Amount: Rp588 billion

Tenor: Unspecified

Underwriter: Maybank UUS

Date: August 2023

The Rp588 billion ($36 million) Ijarah Muntahiyah Bit Tamlik (IMBT) financing granted to PT PLN Batam, a state-owned electricity provider, is Indonesia’s Islamic finance deal of the year.

This strategic transaction supported the borrower in its transition from coal-based power to a more environmentally friendly gas-based fuel system.

Specifically, the funds were allocated for the construction of a 50-megawatt gas engine power plant in Sekupang, Batam. The project is part of the borrower’s broader initiative to decarbonize its operations.

The financing … not only supports this green transition but also represents a novel approach in PLN Batam's financial strategy

The financing, executed under the shariah-compliant IMBT scheme, not only supports this green transition but also represents a novel approach in PLN Batam's financial strategy, demonstrating a strong commitment to Islamic financing principles.

The lMBT structure is particularly suited to meet the fixed-asset procurement needs of companies such as PLN Batam, offering an alternative to traditional long-term loans.