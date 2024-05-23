Best Islamic local-currency deal – Indonesia: Permodalan Nasional Madani’s Rp1 trillion Shariah financing
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsEuromoney Islamic Finance Awards

Best Islamic local-currency deal – Indonesia: Permodalan Nasional Madani’s Rp1 trillion Shariah financing

May 23, 2024

Full Results

islamic finance 2024 logo.png
Logo © 2024 Euromoney


Name of borrower: PT Permodalan Nasional Madani

Amount: Rp1 trillion

Tenor: Unspecified

Underwriter: Maybank UUS

Date: July 2023



Permodalan Nasional Madani’s Rp1 trillion ($61 million) shariah financing is the best Islamic local-currency deal in Indonesia.

Maybank UUS acted as the lender in this transaction, with funds specifically allocated to support underprivileged female entrepreneurs engaged in the household-scale and ultra-micro businesses sector.

Funds were channelled through the borrower’s Mekaar Syariah programme dedicated to supporting underprivileged individuals in the country.

This deal was Maybank UUS’s first venture into social financing and was the largest bilateral, shariah sustainability facility for the bank to date.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

Islamic Finance awardsAwardsIF AsiaIslamic Finance country award
Gift this article