Jordan’s best domestic Islamic bank: Jordan Islamic Bank

Jordan Islamic Bank wins best domestic Islamic bank in Jordan following a solid financial performance over the review period.

The bank achieved net profits after tax of approximately JD52.3 million ($73.8 million), compared with about JD61.1 million for the year before. Revenues increased by 9.4% year on year to JD267 million and customer deposits were up by 4.5% to JD5,693 million.

These figures reflected the bank’s efforts to boost its offering, particularly in the digital space.

It launched digital self-service corners, mobile banking services, and upgraded its online presence across social media platforms.

It also enhanced its ATM services, including cash withdrawal using QR codes and biotechnology. It is also in the process of adopting a new Temenos software-as-a-service banking system to further its digital transformation.