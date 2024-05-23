Indonesia's best domestic Islamic bank: Bank BTN

In 2023, Bank BTN, passed a number of milestones, from supporting sustainable housing to launching environmental, social and governance initiatives, and is the best Islamic bank in Indonesia this year.

The lender played a pivotal role in supporting the national housing programme, particularly for low-income groups. As the primary distributor of government subsidised mortgages in Indonesia, it secured over 70% of the government’s allocation, amounting to an additional quota of 220,000 units (approximately Rp30 trillion ($1.8 billion)) in 2023.

In the digital space, BTN embarked on creating a comprehensive digital mortgage ecosystem, and saw impressive growth across its digital channels, including a 50% year-on-year increase in active users in mobile banking, 56% growth in mortgage applications through its dedicated website, and a 55% rise in digitally listed housing projects.

Loans to the small and medium-sized enterprise segment accounted for 20% of total productive financing, exceeding Rp10 trillion.

The bank also stood out for its commitment to sustainability, implementing green initiatives such as installing solar panels at its offices and joining organizations such as Indonesia’s Sustainable Finance Initiative (IKBI) and the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEPFI).