Societe Generale
LATEST ARTICLES
Awards
Excellence in leadership in Africa 2020: Societe Generale
July 15, 2020
Awards
CEE's best bank for financing 2020: Societe Generale
July 15, 2020
Awards
Excellence in leadership in Western Europe 2020: Societe Generale
July 15, 2020
Awards
Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2020 Central and Eastern Europe winners revealed
July 15, 2020
Opinion
Zut alors! SocGen may face bigger equity derivatives challenges than peers
Mark Baker
,
May 07, 2020
Banking
Rewriting the rules: How Europe’s banks responded to Covid-19
Dominic O’Neill
,
April 28, 2020
Banking
Coronavirus: France takes the lead on SME funding
Dominic O’Neill
,
April 21, 2020
Banking
SocGen’s Oudéa: Banks face ‘renationalization’ of capital demands
Dominic O’Neill
,
April 15, 2020
Surveys
Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey 2020: Global Results
February 06, 2020
Banking
Class of 2019: Societe Generale
January 09, 2020
Surveys
Trade Finance Survey 2020: Press release
January 09, 2020
Surveys
Trade Finance Survey 2020: Global best trade finance providers
January 09, 2020
Capital Markets
What they said about CIB in Q3 '19: a guide to bank results
Mark Baker
,
November 06, 2019
Surveys
Fixed Income Research Survey 2019: Overall
October 07, 2019
Surveys
Fixed Income Research Survey 2019: Press Release
October 07, 2019
Surveys
Cash Management Non-Financial Institutions Survey 2019: Global
September 16, 2019
Surveys
Cash Management Financial Institutions Survey 2019: Global Market Leader
September 16, 2019
Capital Markets
What they said about CIB in 2Q19: a guide to bank results
Mark Baker
,
August 05, 2019
Awards
Country Awards for Excellence 2019: Western Europe
July 10, 2019
Awards
Country Awards for Excellence 2019: Africa
July 10, 2019
Awards
Africa's best bank for corporate responsibility 2019: Société Générale
July 10, 2019
Banking
The CEO agenda: Frédéric Oudéa, Société Générale
Dominic O’Neill
,
June 21, 2019
Surveys
FX Survey 2019: Overall results
June 11, 2019
Banking
Philippe Heim: Upbeat on emerging Europe
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
May 14, 2019
Banking
SocGen’s Oudéa sees opening for EDIS, M&A after 2020
Dominic O’Neill
,
April 01, 2019
Banking
Can Cabannes save SocGen's investment bank?
Dominic O’Neill
,
February 20, 2019
Banking
Quick read: The quest to turn around SocGen’s CIB
Dominic O’Neill
,
February 20, 2019
Surveys
Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey 2019: Global Results
February 06, 2019
Surveys
Trade Finance Survey 2019: Press release
January 09, 2019
Banking
Société Générale: Best foot forward
January 08, 2019
