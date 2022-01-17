The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Treasury

How Societe Generale plans to extend TMS connectivity to more corporates

By Paul Golden
January 17, 2022
Nicolas Cailly, head of payments and cash management at Societe Generale, is responsible for growing the French bank’s cash-management franchise. He tells Euromoney why the bank’s new treasury offering is a step forward for TMS implementation.

Nicolas Cailly took over as head of payments and cash management within the global transaction and payment services business unit of Societe Generale in October. Just a few weeks later, the bank announced that it had developed a new cloud-based cash-and-payment management solution for corporate clients based on the Kyriba platform.

When asked to outline the value proposition of this service, Cailly makes the point that even after extensive development by vendors over many years, there are still some corporates that do not utilize a treasury management system (TMS).

“We ran a study recently showing that a number of large companies are still using Excel for their treasury forecasting,” he says. “However, Global Treasury has been developed to address the client segment of companies with revenues of between 50 and 500 million euros – so between the smallest and the largest organizations.”

It provides a large tranche of clients with connectivity to the bank and all the treasury management capabilities
Nicolas Cailly, Societe Generale
He says that many of the companies in this segment won’t be using a TMS and will also have less complex treasury requirements in terms of forecasting, for example.

“This


Treasury Western EuropeFranceSociete GeneraleTreasuryCash ManagementPaymentsCoronavirus
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
