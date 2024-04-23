How worried should we be about private credit?
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
BANKING

How worried should we be about private credit?

iceberg-green-hidden-danger-iStock-960.jpg
Illustration: iStock

A private credit market growing so fast, away from the oversight of bank regulators, may be a new source of systemic risk. With smaller investors taking greater exposure to an asset class whose high returns and low losses look almost too good to be true, there could be trouble ahead.

Peter Lee
April 23, 2024

The IMF is worried about the rapid growth of private credit and the potential for mis-valuations, hidden leverage and little understood linkages between investors and banks to unleash systemic risk in global finance.

Speed read:

  • Is private credit too good to be true?
  • The wrong kind of lending
  • Scrubbing the data
  • The return of the PIK

    • Join the club.

    Banks have been complaining about an unlevel playing field for most of this decade, and regulators are now also raising the alarm.

    The Bank of England devoted a large section of its December financial stability report to the topic, observing that heavily indebted businesses that have borrowed in risker credit markets, including leveraged loans and private credit, are particularly vulnerable to higher interest rates.

    It, too, worries about the rapid growth of the private credit market, which has quadrupled in size since 2015, when it stood at between $400 billion and $500 billion.

    Let’s remember that regulation has encouraged this migration of some $2 trillion of lending away from banks and transparent public bond markets into the opaquer world of private credit, where “valuation is infrequent [and] credit quality isn’t always clear or easy to assess”, the IMF says in a post summarising its latest Global Financial Stability Report, published on April 8.

    It

    To unlock this article

    Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

    Topics

    FeaturesBankingRegulationWestern EuropeUnited KingdomUnited States
    Peter Lee head.jpg
    Peter Lee
    Editorial director
    Peter Lee is editorial director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
    Gift this article