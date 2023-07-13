Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AWARDSAWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Western Europe’s best bank for transaction services 2023: Societe Generale

July 13, 2023
Share
AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Full Results

AfE 2023 logo-gold-black-text (1).png
Logo © 2023 Euromoney
June 22, 2023

The past year has seen Societe Generale reap the benefits of its long-term investment initiative in its transaction services business across Europe.

The strategy was launched in 2018, when the firm had a strong position in France but had not invested elsewhere in the region. It set itself the objective of investing in cash management, trade finance, factoring and supply chain financing and moved the business from retail banking to global banking and investment solutions.

The results are clear. In 2022, the cash management business was up by 82% versus 2021, trade finance by 17%, receivables and supply chain finance by 19% and cash clearing by 36%. Overall European business grew by 45%.

“We have seen a dramatic improvement in our competitive position over the last five years,” says Alexandre Maymat, previously head of global transaction and payment services at the bank and now head of group inspection and audit. “We have tripled the volume of payment flows that we manage.”

To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardWestern EuropeSociete Generale