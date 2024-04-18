UK CFOs remain cautious but optimistic, Deloitte finds
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Treasury

UK CFOs remain cautious but optimistic, Deloitte finds

Paul Golden
April 18, 2024

Quarterly survey reveals that UK finance professionals may be feeling more upbeat about prospects, but that this is yet to translate into a willingness to take greater risk onto balance sheets.

dice-positive-negative-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

Some 36% of respondents to Deloitte’s 67th quarterly survey of chief financial officers and group finance directors of large companies in the UK say that their businesses were facing high or very high levels of uncertainty.

This figure was the lowest recorded since the summer of 2021 when national lockdown restrictions were ending.

A net 17% are more positive about the financial prospects of their business than they were three months ago.

“We are definitely seeing renewed optimism from large corporate clients,” says Scott Barton, managing director and head of corporate coverage at Lloyds Bank Corporate & Institutional Banking. “Our Q1 business barometer saw respondents exhibiting the strongest confidence levels in over eight years.”

Jackie-Bowie-Chatham-2024-960.jpg
Jackie Bowie, Chatham

Jackie Bowie, managing partner and head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Chatham Financial, observes that the economic outlook is weak for Europe as a whole, but the inflation story is dissipating, and the expectation is that there could be some interest rate cuts on the horizon – so there is a slightly better environment for corporates to be operating in.

Colin


To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

United KingdomTreasuryCapital Markets
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
Gift this article