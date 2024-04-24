Nubank: Credit where it’s due
BANKING

Nubank: Credit where it’s due

The Brazilian neobank is growing its number of clients faster than perhaps any financial institution on earth. Combine this with static unit costs and the operational leverage potential is big. CFO Guilherme Lago explains how its business model is now focused on the next five to 10 years as open banking generates unprecedented price transparency, customer portability and opportunity.

Rob Dwyer
April 24, 2024

Nubank has revolutionized digital banking in Latin America. But the foundational ingredient to the bank’s incredible growth lies elsewhere, in something a little more humdrum, a little more fundamental: credit.

Not many digital banks actually like credit. Some offer credit reluctantly, such as Banco Pan, who’s CEO, Eduardo Carlos Guimarães, told Euromoney last year that “the credit-card business generates a loss, not only to Banco Pan but to the market as a whole”.

In addition:

  • Deposit funding drives growth in Mexico

    • Others don’t offer it at all.

    Others embrace it. Brazil’s Creditas, for example, specialises in secured credit – in this case loans secured by car or home equity.

    All these approaches can lead to strong, profitable businesses. But they don’t bring you 1.5 million customers a month, which was the run-rate of Nubank in 2023.

    “Most of the digital banks in Europe and the US are often more ‘wallets’ – more payment and debit companies rather than full consumer credit houses,” says Guilherme Lago, who has been with Nubank since March 2019 and been CFO since February 2021.

    “Credit

    Topics

    FeaturesLatin America and CaribbeanBrazilFintechNubankIn Conversation
    Rob Dwyer head.jpg
    Rob Dwyer
    Latin America editor
    Rob Dwyer is Latin America editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and São Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.
