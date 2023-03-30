Europe’s best private bank for wealth transfer/succession planning 2023: Societe Generale Private Banking

Societe Generale Private Banking has demonstrated to the judges its ability to provide differentiated and valuable advice and solutions in wealth transfer and succession planning better than its peers in the past year, supporting its regional award in this category.

At the core of its offering is a comprehensive product and service range that supports clients across the full wealth cycle, underpinned today by a focus on advising on responsible and sustainable wealth management from one generation to the next.

This has been the bedrock of the bank’s approach and success in recent years and across the wealth segments, and especially among entrepreneurs and business owners most recently. Since launching a dedicated service focused on this group in 2021, it has grown from strength to strength, helping – alongside its broader wealth-planning expertise – to drive growth in new clients and assets under management. Net new assets at the end of October 2022 hit €7 billion.

Another key strength of the bank is how it has successfully blended digital banking with a high-touch personal service

A good example of how this service works in practice is the wealth and success planning the bank executed for one European entrepreneur who was listing his business.