The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
BANKING

SocGen’s board opts for safety with Krupa as chief executive

Dominic O’Neill
October 03, 2022
Share

Societe Generale’s choice of Slawomir Krupa to succeed Frédéric Oudéa suggests an approach of riding out the storm and continuing elements of Oudéa’s recent strategy, rather than any radical change.

Slawomir Krupa.jpg
Slawomir Krupa

In choosing Slawomir Krupa as its next chief executive, Societe Generale’s board has favoured someone with intimate knowledge of the bank’s risks and a proven ability to manage its international regulatory relations.

These qualities will be particularly advantageous for the Paris-based lender as Europe enters an exceptionally dangerous environment – with a recession on the horizon, rampant inflation and rapidly rising interest rates.

Higher credit costs are coming, increased political intervention is possible and more volatility is certain in financial markets, where SocGen’s exposures are notoriously difficult to understand thanks to its weight in structured finance and derivatives.

While Krupa’s career began in the bank’s internal audit department, he has led SocGen’s corporate and investment bank (known as global banking and investor solutions) for the past year and a half.

He has emphasised a shift away from the markets side, particularly structured products. He also won praise for his time running the Americas business between 2016 and 2021, beefing up the compliance function in coordination with the Fed, after scandals over Libor manipulation and a bribery case in Libya.

SocGen says that the board considered other candidates from within and outside the bank.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

BANKING BankingSociete GeneraleWestern EuropeFranceRussia
Dominic O'Neill head.jpg
Dominic O’Neill
EMEA editor
Dominic O’Neill is EMEA editor. He joined Euromoney in 2007 to cover emerging markets, focusing on central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and later on Latin America. Based in London, he has covered developed market banking since 2015.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree