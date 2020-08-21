As Euromoney’s specialist data and research business, Euromoney Insight is a vital source of trusted financial market intelligence and insight. The benchmarks, rankings and bespoke data services we provide fuel commercial decision-making within banks and financial institutions around the world.

For over 40 years, Euromoney has produced reliable industry benchmarks, rankings and analysis on core financial services, including cash management, trade finance, fixed income research and foreign exchange.

Our insights can empower different parts of your business

Annual Surveys

For more than 40 years, Euromoney has produced industry-leading surveys and benchmarks on core financial services, including cash management, trade finance, fixed income research and FX.

Our surveys – and the accreditation attached to them – are widely respected in the finance industry.

We use the quantitative and qualitative data gathered from our network of survey respondents to provide you with crucial insights, reliable industry benchmarks across core financial services, and accreditations to support your marketing efforts.

View the 2020-21 Survey Calendar

If you would like to purchase the data from any of our annual surveys so you can uncover additional market insights, please get in touch.

Bespoke research

We have a proven track record working with leading financial institutions to deliver strategically-critical bespoke research projects that target the right audiences with the most relevant questions.

Drawing on our deep expertise, we will work with you to construct a succinct yet comprehensive survey that will give you the answers you need to drive your business forward. Our team of data analysts conduct rigorous cleaning, analysis and cross-examination processes to ensure the highest quality of research, presenting data to meet your specifications.

Our bespoke services can include complete access to an interactive data visualization platform that is customised to your business – so you can dig deeper and uncover additional insights at the point of need.

If you would like to find out more, please complete this form to let us know more about your objectives and needs. After receiving your enquiry, we’ll arrange a time to discuss your requirements and how our bespoke research can help you achieve your goals through a better understanding of the markets you serve.

Euromoney Country Risk

Euromoney Country Risk (ECR) provides essential information to professionals that need comprehensive, real-time and historical insight into the risk profile of almost any country in the world.

Our platform captures and aggregates the views of over 300 country risk experts to provide reliable scores across more than 180 markets, 165 countries and 15 categories relating to economic, structural and political risk.

Subscribe to ECR to access comprehensive country risk data that you can download and integrate into your workflow.

Why subscribe to ECR?

Euromoney Country Risk provides the most up-to-date country risk data that’s available online

Access country risk data in a convenient format at your chosen frequency (weekly, monthly and/or quarterly)

Gain exclusive access to the Global Risk Table, which is updated every 30 minutes

Receive weekly round-up emails providing fresh insights and analysis

For more information about our ECR subscription packages, please contact Austin Ou Yang, subscription manager, Euromoney Country Risk.