The world’s best bank transition strategy 2023: Societe Generale

Unsurprisingly, energy has remained a central theme over the past 12 months as the repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reverberate around both global markets and transition plans. From high expectations related to the transition pathways of oil and gas majors to rising input costs in manufacturing, the principles of energy efficiency and sobriety are now common currency in the world of sustainable finance.

Societe Generale again takes the award for the world’s best bank for transition strategy this year. The French firm continues to impress with its ambition to implement a shift across all sectors it considers as the ‘enablers’ of the transition – not just energy.

Sandrine Enguehard, head of sustainable and positive impact finance, says: “2022 was a very successful year for SocGen; it’s been a year of transformation for us when it comes to transition finance.”

The bank is starting to see the benefits of tackling the topic internally first, in order to then influence client behaviour.