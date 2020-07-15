Euromoney
Emerging Europe
LATEST ARTICLES
Awards
Serbia Best Bank: Intesa Beograd
July 15, 2020
Opinion
Sovereign bonds: Give us an E, give us an S… but maybe hold the G
July 06, 2020
Opinion
Ukraine’s banking law: a step forward, but not a leap
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
May 28, 2020
Opinion
Russia digital banking: Don’t ask Oleg
May 19, 2020
Fintech
CEE fintechs step up as consumers dump cash
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
May 11, 2020
Banking
Russia’s Sovcombank eyes post-Covid acquisition opportunities
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
May 05, 2020
Opinion
Will Covid-19 give CEE banks the edge in the fight against fintech?
April 27, 2020
Banking
CEE banks shape up for Covid-19 battle
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
April 27, 2020
Banking
Coronavirus: EBRD gears up to fill the gap
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
April 23, 2020
Banking
Exclusive: New Erste chief calls for Covid-19 harmonization in emerging Europe
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
April 23, 2020
Banking
Raiffeisen's Strobl: ‘Don’t blame banks for doing their job’
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
April 22, 2020
Opinion
QE in CEE: What you need to know
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
April 16, 2020
Banking
Hungary’s OTP calls for tax reduction to help banks weather the coronavirus crisis
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
April 03, 2020
Fintech
Banking: Russia makes its own innovation
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
April 02, 2020
Banking
Alfa-Bank chief executive: ‘Russian customers can live with lockdown much better than those in Europe’
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
April 02, 2020
Banking
Czech Republic: Digital investment pays dividends for CSOB as coronavirus crisis deepens
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
March 30, 2020
Opinion
Emerging Europe will need help to fight the coronavirus downturn
March 30, 2020
Banking
Coronavirus crisis ramps up pressure on Poland’s banks
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
March 27, 2020
Banking
CEE banks seek reassurance from regulators and politicians
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
March 25, 2020
Banking
Central and Eastern Europe: NLB chief finds opportunities in Balkans
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
March 18, 2020
Capital Markets
CEE and coronavirus: Strong fundamentals outweigh trade risks
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
March 10, 2020
Capital Markets
Fondul Proprietatea’s chief warns of ‘lost year’ for Romania
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
March 02, 2020
Opinion
Cheap credit could prove too pricey for Turkey’s fragile economy
February 24, 2020
Opinion
Emerging Europe: Protecting retail borrowers is a job for politicians, not regulators
January 28, 2020
Fintech
Banks and fintech are best of frenemies in CEE
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
January 13, 2020
Banking
Banking: Is Moldova unreformable?
Elliot Wilson
,
December 10, 2019
Banking
MREL funding gap adds to pressure on Polish banks
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
December 09, 2019
ESG
Russia Inc focuses on ESG
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
December 05, 2019
Banking
Ukraine’s central bank blames Kolomoisky for campaign of intimidation
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
November 28, 2019
Opinion
Banking: Don’t blame Ukraine for the Trump debacle
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
November 25, 2019
