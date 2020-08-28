Euromoney
China
LATEST ARTICLES
Opinion
Asia relocation: In the Vanguard
August 28, 2020
Opinion
US and China: The odd couple, decoupled
August 26, 2020
Capital Markets
Yum IPO hits the spot as Chinese firms target Hong Kong listings
Elliot Wilson
,
June 17, 2020
Banking
China: End of the Belt and Road?
Elliot Wilson
,
June 04, 2020
Banking
China's Belt and Road Initiative: Can Africa escape a debt trap?
Virginia Furness
,
June 04, 2020
Opinion
US stabs itself in back; China complains
May 28, 2020
Capital Markets
In C-Reits, China sees chance to steady the ship
Elliot Wilson
,
May 27, 2020
Capital Markets
Chinese bonds: buyer beware
Elliot Wilson
,
May 19, 2020
Opinion
Financial opacity not a good look for under-pressure China
April 27, 2020
Capital Markets
China’s march to capital markets
Elliot Wilson
,
April 22, 2020
Opinion
Chinese holographic AR firm WiMi IPOs, sees real profit in virtual future
Elliot Wilson
,
April 20, 2020
Capital Markets
China’s Star Market burns bright in coronavirus gloom
Elliot Wilson
,
April 17, 2020
Capital Markets
Coronavirus crisis: China steps back from stimulus
Elliot Wilson
,
April 09, 2020
Banking
AIIB’s Jin finds strength in numbers in tough times
Elliot Wilson
,
March 26, 2020
Coronavirus returns to bite China again
Elliot Wilson
,
March 20, 2020
Opinion
China: Jack Ma sends a message to the US with coronavirus Covid-19 test kits
March 17, 2020
Banking
Foreign investors search for licences and profit as China NPLs rise
Elliot Wilson
,
March 12, 2020
Opinion
HSBC: The art of bigging it up
March 05, 2020
Capital Markets
Wuhan, epicentre of coronavirus, gives Shanghai an IPO to shout about
Elliot Wilson
,
February 25, 2020
Banking
China’s state banks close branches as coronavirus spreads
Elliot Wilson
,
February 14, 2020
Foreign Exchange
China’s RMB is less popular as it ages
Elliot Wilson
,
February 12, 2020
Banking
Coronavirus: DBS Bank evacuates 300 as staffer tests positive
Elliot Wilson
,
February 12, 2020
Foreign Exchange
The future of the RMB: special focus
February 11, 2020
Banking
Asian banks, buffeted by coronavirus, ramp up continuity plans
Elliot Wilson
,
February 11, 2020
Treasury
Alipay partners with WorldRemit to tap into the Chinese diaspora
Kanika Saigal
,
January 30, 2020
Opinion
History lessons from 2003 for pathogen-hit Asian markets
Elliot Wilson
,
January 29, 2020
Opinion
Reality bites for China’s rickety local banks
Elliot Wilson
,
January 28, 2020
Wealth
Exclusive: Credit Suisse hires CMB's Wang Jing in proof of China private banking ambitions
Elliot Wilson
,
January 13, 2020
Banking
Class of 2019: ICBC
January 09, 2020
Banking
Class of 2019: CCB
January 09, 2020
