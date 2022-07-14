Africa’s best bank for sustainable finance 2022: Societe Generale

Societe Generale deserves the award for Africa’s best bank for sustainable finance on many levels. The French bank chooses its projects wisely, demonstrating an ability to marry quantity with quality. It works in lockstep with international and local partners, and with regional private and public-sector corporates, agencies and initiatives to achieve its ambitions.

The bank’s strength in sustainable finance is predicated on its robust regional presence. Uniquely among Western lenders, it is a powerhouse in the region. Laurent Goutard, head of Africa, Mediterranean basin and overseas region, describes it as: “The only international banking group with a strong African ambition.”

In 2018, Societe Generale launched its Grow with Africa campaign to contribute to sustainable development, with a commitment to align with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); and its Africa Programme, which backs local initiatives that support education and job creation.

“The Grow with Africa initiative, launched in 2018 and maintained to date, has been reasserted and strengthened to further our involvement in the sustainable development of the continent,” says Goutard.