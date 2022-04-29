The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
BANKING

Banks want to be venture capitalists too

ofc feb 22.indd
Illustration: Neil Webb

As their involvement in fintech matures, large banks are focusing on building standalone digital businesses rather than just taking stakes in third-party startups through venture capital funds and accelerators. Can these new in-house ventures disprove the thesis that incumbent banks can’t create disruptive business models?

Dominic O’Neill
April 29, 2022
Share

Can big banks innovate?

podcast banking in finance buzz 1500x1500.png
September 17, 2021
  1. Euromoney Podcasts: Banking on Fintech
    September 17, 2021

We all know the stereotype: big banks are complex and backward-looking. When it comes to setting up businesses based on digital technology and new consumer habits, they’re bureaucratic and risk averse.

As fintech competitors have grown, big banks have nevertheless been forced to learn from them – and from other industries – about the best structures for building new ventures inside their organizations.

Many banks’ innovation efforts are no longer focusing on gaining exposure to new technologies by taking minority stakes in fintech firms via venture capital funds – although they’re doing plenty of that too, sometimes ramping up the capital deployed and spinning out those funds.

Jump to:

  • Banks pour money into spun off ventures

  • You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    £73.75 per month

    Billed Annually

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    BANKING FeaturesWestern EuropeNorth AmericaFintechBankingBarclaysSociete GeneraleStandard CharteredCitiING
    Share
    Dominic O’Neill
    Dominic O’Neill is EMEA editor. He joined Euromoney in 2007 to cover emerging markets, focusing on central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and later on Latin America. Based in London, he has covered developed market banking since 2015.
    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree