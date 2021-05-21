June 2021
Since Jes Staley took charge of Barclays at the end of 2015, he has faced constant questions over his ability to reposition the firm as a credible force in investment banking. Sticking to his guns in the face of activist shareholder pressure, he now looks vindicated, but growing from here presents a new challenge.
Barclays’ Asia investment bank is rebuilding after a traumatic restructuring in 2016. After a few years of steady growth, a more focused approach could make it more efficient than before.
Two years ago, Barclays began to build a dedicated sustainable investment banking coverage group. Aimed at emerging growth companies, as well as the bank’s mature large cap clients, it’s a big element of a wider collaboration effort at Barclays.
Barclays has rediscovered its appetite for its markets business under CEO Jes Staley. Macro head Michael Lublinsky says there are now encouraging opportunities in emerging markets and corporate FX.
Barclays has long wanted to rebuild the European ECM franchise it got rid of in 1997 with the sale of BZW, but has often struggled to do so. With a foundation of corporate broking in the UK and hiring in continental Europe, it’s finally making some progress.
The US Federal Reserve has been clear that its policy of quantitative easing will only change when the data on unemployment and inflation changes. Is it time for Fed chair Jerome Powell to think again?
The surprise exit of Absa chief executive Daniel Mminele in April, only 15 months into the job, shows how much the South African group is still finding its way in the post-Barclays era. Can the next CEO gain the authority to drive Absa’s revival?
Private equity has been slow to join the ESG revolution. But more firms are waking up to the opportunities on offer.
The implosion of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management focused attention on family offices, a fast-growing, lightly regulated and ill-defined investor group. Greater oversight is surely inevitable.
Hitesh Anadkat has spent 25 years building an SME banking empire from his base in Malawi. FMB Capital Group now also has operations in Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius and Botswana; he aims to gain market share in them all.
Years of IMF-led reforms have put Egypt in a great place to rebound strongly from Covid. Its future will be shaped by big infrastructure projects and by a plan to transform the nation into a powerhouse of green finance.
The country may soon be upgraded to the emerging market indices. But such are the market’s many anomalies, that the pioneers who first embraced its potential are still the ones that matter most today.
May 21, 2021
The tight spreads on long and short maturities in Amazon’s eight-tranche deal surprised investors amid fears of inflation and rising rates.
May 20, 2021
With SGX and Temasek, the two banks believe they have the collective strength and skills to build Climate Impact X.
May 27, 2021
Record profits and fines, a big loss in Indonesia, Citi’s retail exit and a big merger: it has been a strange year for Taiwan banking.
May 17, 2021
Jon Weiss, CEO of corporate and investment banking, says risk management remains his priority.
BBVA is relying more on its Latin America business. And the countries in that region are relying more and more on the global bank. BBVA’s global head of country monitoring, Jorge Sáenz-Azcúnaga, expects this symbiosis to evolve.
The cost advantages for some fintechs will become compromised as they begin to build physical operations. Euromoney speaks to Sergio Furio, CEO of Brazilian secured lender Creditas, about moving into the real world.