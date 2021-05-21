The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Banking
The bet that paid off?
Mark Baker, May 21, 2021
Since Jes Staley took charge of Barclays at the end of 2015, he has faced constant questions over his ability to reposition the firm as a credible force in investment banking. Sticking to his guns in the face of activist shareholder pressure, he now looks vindicated, but growing from here presents a new challenge.
Barclays-gamble-chips-illo-960.jpg
Jerome-Powell-tight-lipped-Reuters-960x535.jpg
Capital Markets
The Fed’s $3 trillion problem
Rob Dwyer, May 25, 2021
The US Federal Reserve has been clear that its policy of quantitative easing will only change when the data on unemployment and inflation changes. Is it time for Fed chair Jerome Powell to think again?
Daniel-Mminele-Absa-Getty-960.jpg
Banking
Absa’s revival threatened by turmoil at the top
Dominic O’Neill, May 24, 2021
The surprise exit of Absa chief executive Daniel Mminele in April, only 15 months into the job, shows how much the South African group is still finding its way in the post-Barclays era. Can the next CEO gain the authority to drive Absa’s revival?
Woman hugging a giant sequoia in the forest. Sequoia
ESG
Private equity: ESG’s natural home?
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker, May 26, 2021
Private equity has been slow to join the ESG revolution. But more firms are waking up to the opportunities on offer.
  • Children-gate-rural-Getty-960.jpg
    Wealth
    Family offices find safety in numbers
    Elliot Wilson, May 07, 2021
    The implosion of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management focused attention on family offices, a fast-growing, lightly regulated and ill-defined investor group. Greater oversight is surely inevitable.
  • Hitesh-Anadkat-FMB-Capital-960x535.jpg
    Banking
    Africa’s mid-market maverick
    Eric Ellis, May 26, 2021
    Hitesh Anadkat has spent 25 years building an SME banking empire from his base in Malawi. FMB Capital Group now also has operations in Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius and Botswana; he aims to gain market share in them all.
  • Egypt-roads-Reuters-960.jpg
    Capital Markets
    Tough reforms put Egypt in the fast lane
    Elliot Wilson, May 20, 2021
    Years of IMF-led reforms have put Egypt in a great place to rebound strongly from Covid. Its future will be shaped by big infrastructure projects and by a plan to transform the nation into a powerhouse of green finance.
  • Salt farmer after wholeday working, Hon Khoi,Nha Trang,Vietnam
    Capital Markets
    The frontier spirit lingers on in Vietnam
    Chris Wright, May 25, 2021
    The country may soon be upgraded to the emerging market indices. But such are the market’s many anomalies, that the pioneers who first embraced its potential are still the ones that matter most today.
Capital Markets
Amazon gets an $18.5bln upgrade
May 21, 2021
The tight spreads on long and short maturities in Amazon’s eight-tranche deal surprised investors amid fears of inflation and rising rates.
ESG
DBS, StanChart lead Singapore-based carbon exchange
May 20, 2021
With SGX and Temasek, the two banks believe they have the collective strength and skills to build Climate Impact X.
Banking
Does Jih Sun presage Taiwan consolidation?
May 27, 2021
Record profits and fines, a big loss in Indonesia, Citi’s retail exit and a big merger: it has been a strange year for Taiwan banking.
Banking
Wells Fargo’s investment bank is ‘5 to 10-year play’
May 17, 2021
Jon Weiss, CEO of corporate and investment banking, says risk management remains his priority.
  • Latam-sign-directions-iStock-960.jpg
    Capital Markets
    BBVA leans in to Latam
    Rob Dwyer, May 17, 2021
    BBVA is relying more on its Latin America business. And the countries in that region are relying more and more on the global bank. BBVA’s global head of country monitoring, Jorge Sáenz-Azcúnaga, expects this symbiosis to evolve.
  • Sergio_furio 960x535.jpg
    Banking
    Creditas: a digital lender gets real
    Rob Dwyer, April 15, 2021
    The cost advantages for some fintechs will become compromised as they begin to build physical operations. Euromoney speaks to Sergio Furio, CEO of Brazilian secured lender Creditas, about moving into the real world.
