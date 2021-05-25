The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Capital Markets

Vietnam: The private equity route

By Chris Wright
May 25, 2021
As Vietnam’s public markets become more accessible, what happens to those who have built their success in private markets?

vietnam-winding-route-road-960x535.jpg

“We have to think carefully how we deploy our money,” says Andy Ho, managing director and chief investor officer of VinaCapital. “About 10 to 15 years ago we realized that our strategy has to be to invest in private equity here in Vietnam. This is how we differentiate ourselves.”

VinaCapital has two ways out of an investment: a company going public, like Vinamilk, which VinaCapital invested in when it was a state-owned enterprise and keeps in the portfolio because they still like it; or a trade sale, as when they sold local vodka business Halico to Diageo.

“It’s


Tags

Capital Markets Capital MarketsAsia PacificFeaturesVietnam
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
