Quotes of the month
June 2021
“We took a huge contrarian position with the investment bank, but I knew that if I got lucky or was right, it would be a good run”
Barclays CEO Jes Staley looks back on his decision to prioritise the investment bank
“If changes to SLR are delayed and/or QE continues much longer, then JPMorgan may have to start asking large corporate customers to move their non-operational deposits out of the bank”
Gerard Cassidy, financial institutions equity analyst at RBC Capital warns of systemic problems ahead
“Nothing focuses private equity groups more than the people giving you money”
Andrea Bonomi, founder of InvestIndustrial, says PE firms are listening to their LPs when it comes to ESG
“It will be extremely difficult for a global wealth manager or bank to successfully buy out an MFO”
Peter Hall, global head of wealth management at Schroders, assesses the consolidation prospects for multi-family offices
“It is enough to tell you it is no longer just a set of aspirations but reality.