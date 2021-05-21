The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Capital Markets

Amazon defies duration fears with $18.5bln bond

By Peter Lee
May 21, 2021
The tight spreads on long and short maturities in Amazon’s eight-tranche deal surprised investors amid building fears over inflation and rising rates.

Timing is everything.

It is not often that a company takes on $18.5 billion of new debt without disclosing any specific use for the proceeds and sees its credit rating upgraded. But then, it is not often that a company reports $108.5 billion of revenue for a single quarter.

That’s how much Amazon brought in for the first three months of 2021. Days after announcing this, along with a tripling of net income per share compared with the first quarter of 2020 and trailing 12-month operating cash flow of $67.2 billion, Amazon descended on the bond markets. On May 10, it sold an eight-tranche deal across two-, three-, five-, seven-, 10-, 20-, 30- and 40-year maturities.

Amid rising fears of inflation, debate over when the US Federal Reserve might start tapering bond purchases and growing concern about duration exposure, it seemed a risky moment to sell long-maturity bonds.

However, just as the four joint bookrunning managers began rounding up orders, Moody’s upgraded the company from A2 to A1. Its A1/AA- ratings put the company towards the strongest end of investment-grade credit.

Investors appeared unconcerned by the structural subordination of taking on holding-company obligations rather than debts of Amazon’s operating subsidiaries with all the revenues and assets.

Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
