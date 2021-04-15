The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Creditas: a digital lender gets real

By Rob Dwyer
April 15, 2021
The cost advantages for some fintechs will become compromised as they begin to build physical operations. Euromoney speaks to Sergio Furio, CEO of Brazilian secured lender Creditas, about moving into the real world.

Sergio_furio 960x535.jpg
Sergio Furio, Creditas

Most fintechs are incredibly efficient: they operate online, with no costly physical infrastructure. They launch, unencumbered by the legacy costs shouldered by their old-economy competitors, whose lunch they aim to steal.

Starting from scratch also offers technological advantages: their infrastructure is more up to date and the user experience is typically much better.

But, by and large, it is the very low cost base that gives them a competitive advantage: disruption comes from stripping out the fees that the previous generations of businesses levied to pay for their physical infrastructure.

There is, however, a subset of fintechs that are now faced with having to get their hands dirty with bricks and mortar.

Creditas, the Brazil-based, SoftBank-backed secured-lending unicorn valued at $1.75 billion in its latest funding round, is one.

Its chief executive, Sergio Furio, explains that the company, which focuses on lending secured on car and real estate assets, is moving into the real world to manage the user experience, increase control of transactions that include physical interactions and improve the costs and performance of services that were being conducted by third parties.

Banking BankingBrazilFintechBTG Pactual
Rob Dwyer
Rob Dwyer is Latin America Editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.
