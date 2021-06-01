The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Off the record

June 01, 2021
Share

June 2021

Mic-off-the-record_960.jpg

Euromoney: “When do you want to do your pitch?”

Bank: “When are Morgan Stanley doing theirs?”

EM: “Why?”

Bank: “Because we want to go immediately after them”

Banks jostle for psychological advantage in the Awards for Excellence pitch meetings


“One of the reasons why JPMorgan is so successful is that every CEO thinks Jamie is their best friend… Bob Diamond was more of a sales and trading guy”

Can’t traders be nice guys too?


“We made the wrong bet, that was for sure”

One banker bemoans being an underwriter on Ant Group’s cancelled IPO


“I’m shocked, baffled, surprised, stunned, disgusted at what’s gone on at HQ. The black eyes are self-inflicted”

A Credit Suisse insider


“We are showing you the clean league table data. Other banks might manipulate it to show them doing better than they are. We do not”

Aren’t all banks honest in their Awards for Excellence pitches?


“The treasurer must have known my old football coach.







You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionFront EndOff the Record
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree