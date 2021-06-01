Off the record
June 2021
Euromoney: “When do you want to do your pitch?”
Bank: “When are Morgan Stanley doing theirs?”
EM: “Why?”
Bank: “Because we want to go immediately after them”
Banks jostle for psychological advantage in the Awards for Excellence pitch meetings
“One of the reasons why JPMorgan is so successful is that every CEO thinks Jamie is their best friend… Bob Diamond was more of a sales and trading guy”
Can’t traders be nice guys too?
“We made the wrong bet, that was for sure”
One banker bemoans being an underwriter on Ant Group’s cancelled IPO
“I’m shocked, baffled, surprised, stunned, disgusted at what’s gone on at HQ. The black eyes are self-inflicted”
A Credit Suisse insider
“We are showing you the clean league table data. Other banks might manipulate it to show them doing better than they are. We do not”
Aren’t all banks honest in their Awards for Excellence pitches?
“The treasurer must have known my old football coach.