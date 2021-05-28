The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

SEC takes the heat out of Spac frenzy

May 28, 2021
Share

The Spac bubble has burst, and while European exchanges try to attract more deals, sponsors that listed in the boom will soon be struggling.

cat-bubbl_960x235.jpg

What a falling off was there.

After the extraordinary boom in new special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs) in 2020, when 248 IPOs of blank-cheque companies raised $83 billion – up from 59 listings worth $13.6 billion in 2019 – the first quarter of 2021 saw a frenzy.

During the first three months of this year 320 Spacs went public raising $88.5 billion, with 100 in March alone in the US, plus another seven in Europe and Asia.

In April, there were just 12. And after three weeks of May, there had been the same number.

Daily trading volumes have collapsed and so have prices, with shares in three quarters of Spacs now changing hands at below issue price.

Why has the mood changed so suddenly and so sharply?

There are two reasons.

Spacs that listed early in 2020 and have still not found a target will become desperate to do any deal before they have to hand that cash back

First, the pace of new issues had become unsustainable. Most de-Spac mergers, the key moment when these companies find their target, come with a large capital raise through a private investment in public equity (Pipe).

There

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionLeadersCapital MarketsSPACsRegulation
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree