Capital Markets

Emerging markets, corporate FX on Barclays’ agenda in macro

By Mark Baker
May 24, 2021
Barclays has rediscovered its appetite for its markets business under CEO Jes Staley. Macro head Michael Lublinsky says there are now encouraging opportunities in emerging markets and corporate FX.

Barclays says it is transforming the dialogue with debt or corporate banking clients into conversations that centre on strategic chief executive concerns like equity or M&A. But to be meaningful, ‘The Power of One Barclays’ – the bank’s collaboration initiative – needs to go much deeper than that.

Capital Markets BankingBarclaysCapital MarketsFeatures
Mark Baker
Mark Baker is Deputy Editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.
