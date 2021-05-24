Emerging markets, corporate FX on Barclays’ agenda in macro
Barclays has rediscovered its appetite for its markets business under CEO Jes Staley. Macro head Michael Lublinsky says there are now encouraging opportunities in emerging markets and corporate FX.
Barclays says it is transforming the dialogue with debt or corporate banking clients into conversations that centre on strategic chief executive concerns like equity or M&A. But to be meaningful, ‘The Power of One Barclays’ – the bank’s collaboration initiative – needs to go much deeper than that.