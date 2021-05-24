Barclays IB to build back better in Asia
Barclays’ Asia investment bank is rebuilding after a traumatic restructuring in 2016. After a few years of steady growth, a more focused approach could make it more efficient than before.
When Jes Staley took over as chief executive of Barclays in late 2015, he knew he wanted to stay committed to the investment bank, but he also knew he needed to cut back its scope. It was spreading itself too thinly, consuming too much capital for too little return. In trying to be everywhere, it risked not really being anywhere.