Barclays: The bet that paid off

Jes Staley looks tired. Sitting in his office the morning after his bank’s annual general meeting, the chief executive of Barclays is downing Diet Coke and trying to forget the traffic that even a partly locked-down London throws his way between South Kensington and Barclays’ head office in Canary Wharf.

But he sounds upbeat. A few days earlier he was telling analysts about first quarter earnings that saw corporate and investment banking pre-tax profits up by 45% year on year to £1.75 billion. Strip that out and the rest of the bank made just £152 million.

That followed a full-year 2020 result where CIB profits were up 35% to £4 billion. The rest of the group lost nearly £1 billion. The CIB’s return on tangible equity was 9.5% in 2020, compared with 5.4% in 2015. In the first quarter of 2021 it was 18%.

In the year of Covid it was Barclays’ investment bank that bailed it out.

That kind of performance has been a long time coming. The unit seemed to have come through the 2008 financial crisis full of promise after the purchase of Lehman Brothers’ US operations looked set to launch it into the big leagues, only to suffer years of disinvestment and drift after the departure of Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond amid the Libor scandal of 2012.