Banking

Barclays: The bet that paid off

Barclays-gamble-chips-illo-960.jpg

Since Jes Staley took charge of Barclays at the end of 2015, he has faced constant questions over his ability to reposition the firm as a credible force in investment banking. Sticking to his guns in the face of activist shareholder pressure, he now looks vindicated after a pandemic year in which the capital markets and trading businesses proved an invaluable hedge. But growing from here presents a new challenge. After weeks of interviews across more than 20 business lines, Euromoney looks at how Staley and his bankers think they can do it.

By Mark Baker
May 21, 2021
Jes Staley looks tired. Sitting in his office the morning after his bank’s annual general meeting, the chief executive of Barclays is downing Diet Coke and trying to forget the traffic that even a partly locked-down London throws his way between South Kensington and Barclays’ head office in Canary Wharf.

But he sounds upbeat. A few days earlier he was telling analysts about first quarter earnings that saw corporate and investment banking pre-tax profits up by 45% year on year to £1.75 billion. Strip that out and the rest of the bank made just £152 million.

Barclays-CIB-pre-tax-big.jpg

That followed a full-year 2020 result where CIB profits were up 35% to £4 billion. The rest of the group lost nearly £1 billion. The CIB’s return on tangible equity was 9.5% in 2020, compared with 5.4% in 2015. In the first quarter of 2021 it was 18%.

In the year of Covid it was Barclays’ investment bank that bailed it out.

That kind of performance has been a long time coming. The unit seemed to have come through the 2008 financial crisis full of promise after the purchase of Lehman Brothers’ US operations looked set to launch it into the big leagues, only to suffer years of disinvestment and drift after the departure of Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond amid the Libor scandal of 2012.

Western EuropeUnited KingdomCapital MarketsBarclaysBanking
Mark Baker
Mark Baker is Deputy Editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.
