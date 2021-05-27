The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Ant underfoot: China’s permanent fintech crackdown

By Elliot Wilson
May 27, 2021
Beijing’s push to rein in its fintech champions, including Ant and Tencent, shows no sign of abating. It fears these big corporations and is busy handing out record fines – yet it would be wise not to go too far and undermine all the good things they do.

Elliot Wilson new Asia 1920x943.jpg

China’s crackdown on its technology and fintech champions shows no sign of easing.

In recent weeks Alibaba has been slapped with a $2.8 billion fine for anti-competitive practices, with the State Administration for Market Regulation also launching an investigation into food delivery giant Meituan for alleged monopolistic practices.

The central bank then got in the act, summoning 13 digital giants including Tencent, Baidu and TikTok-owner ByteDance to Beijing to order them to comply with whatever regulations it deemed necessary.

“Beijing is cracking down on technology in general and fintech is one part of that,” says a Hong Kong-based banker. “This is just the start.”

How did this clampdown begin and how much longer is it likely to run?

To the first part, it’s easy to point to Ant Group founder Jack Ma’s comments at a financial forum in Shanghai last October.

It’s hard to imagine a more poorly timed and crafted speech. Regulators and senior state bankers were in the audience that day. They heard Ma accuse them of stifling innovation and having a “pawnshop” mentality.

Turning point

Whether he was right or wrong, it marked a turning point – for everyone.


Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
