The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Don’t blame Lithuania for Wirecard woes

June 01, 2021
Share

Naysayers were swift to condemn Lithuanian involvement in the German scandal.

vilnius-mirror-lithuania-960x535.jpg

When the Financial Times revealed in May that a large chunk of the money that went missing from Wirecard weeks before its collapse may have passed through a Lithuanian payments company, it prompted an immediate reaction.

Across Europe, a disorderly queue quickly formed of those dying to say: “I told you so.” This included, but was by no means limited to, politicians in Berlin and Vilnius and regulators elsewhere on the continent.

The speed with which they jumped on the story was telling. Ever since Lithuania began inviting fintechs displaced from London by Brexit to relocate to Vilnius back in 2016, many have predicted that it would end in tears for reasons that are not entirely clear. As the number of fintechs in the country has multiplied – to more than 230 at the last count – so has the chorus of naysayers.

As the number of fintechs in the country has multiplied... so has the chorus of naysayers

Much of this unease seems to stem from a vague feeling that Lithuania will eventually get caught up in the money laundering scandals that have engulfed its northern neighbours, Latvia and Estonia.

This

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionLeadersLithuaniaEmerging EuropeFintechRegulation
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree