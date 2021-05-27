The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Does the Jih Sun deal presage much-needed banking consolidation in Taiwan?

By Elliot Wilson
May 27, 2021
Record profits and fines, a big loss in Indonesia, Citi’s retail departure and a once-in-a-generation merger: it has been a strange year for Taiwan’s over-crowded banking sector

taiwan-599187_1920_960x535.jpg

Foreign bank departures, record profits, a big international investment gone badly wrong, an actual honest-to-goodness merger and fines and penalties galore – the past year has been a topsy-turvy one for Taiwan’s banking sector.

Let’s start with the merger. These are rarer than hen’s teeth in Taiwan. The deal sparked to life in December 2020, when Fubon Financial Holding, owner of Taipei Fubon Bank, the sixth-largest domestic lender by assets, tendered a NT$24.53 billion ($880 million) bid for a 53.84% stake in Jih Sun Financial.

For a few months it was on a knife edge. Fubon Financial targeted a minimum stake of 50.01% in Jih Sun, a far smaller commercial lender with $12 billion in assets. In the last week of March the deal was given the green light, pending approval from the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC).

For once, the main stumbling block was not interference from the powerful unions that have nixed any number of attempts at domestic consolidation. This time the challenge was convincing enough of Jih Sun’s shareholders to sell up. Japan’s Shinsei Bank was keen to divest its 35.5% stake.

Capital Target was a different matter. It was keen to divest its block of shares, but there was concern about the identity of its owner.


Banking BankingAsia PacificTaiwan
Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
