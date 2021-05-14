The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Capital Markets

Archegos Capital? Not ringing any bells…

By Jon Macaskill
May 14, 2021
Most speakers at Isda’s annual meeting avoided mentioning the Archegos Capital blow-up. IOSCO head Ashley Alder didn’t get the memo.

Ranulph Fiennes, the polar explorer, provided comic relief on the first day of the virtual annual general meeting of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (Isda).

After veering dangerously close to cancellation territory on Monday, with anecdotes about meeting his wife and discussing a bank robbery while in the UK’s Special Air Service, he finally delivered some tips on expedition planning: “You need an office.”

And what to look for in a deckhand: “You should have a black beard.”

He then summed up his approach to fundraising: “You’ve got to do clever stuff with simple stuff.”

This is a lesson that has arguably never been learned by the derivatives industry, which periodically causes a stir by doing stupid stuff with complicated stuff.

The recent blow-up of Bill Hwang’s fund Archegos Capital was a good example of this, as he used total return swaps on concentrated equity positions to run through his own money and leave his bankers with around $10 billion of losses from their prime brokerage units.

Isda appointed a board member in June 2016 who could have provided insight into this debacle and how to avoid similar disasters in the future.

Tags

Capital Markets Western EuropeUnited StatesCapital MarketsRegulationCredit Suisse
Jon Macaskill
Jon Macaskill is a leading financial journalist with more than 25 years’ experience covering banking and markets from London and New York. He was named Best Editorial Commentator in 2016 State Street Institutional Press Awards for his monthly column in Euromoney
