Capital Markets

Vietnam: The exchange and the wild shift to retail dominance

By Chris Wright
May 25, 2021
From an opening with just two stocks, in a little over two decades Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange has risen to a $200 billion market capitalisation.

WORKER APPLIES FINISHING TOUCHES AT STOCK EXCHANGE IN HO CHI MINH CITY.
A worker applies the finishing touches to the trading floor of communist Vietnam's first stock exchange, opening in Ho Chi Minh City in 2000.
Source: Str Old/REUTERS

Related reading

Euromoney remembers the opening day of the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, then called the Ho Chi Minh City Securities Trading Center, on July 28, 2000. We were in town for the big moment. There were two stocks and they both hit their trading limits pretty much instantly, whereupon the exchange closed again.

Twenty-one


Tags

Capital Markets Capital MarketsAsia PacificFeaturesVietnam
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
