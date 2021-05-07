The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Wealth

Why Horta-Osório should pivot Credit Suisse to Asia

By Elliot Wilson
May 07, 2021
With Greensill and Archegos, António Horta-Osório has more on his plate than a medieval King. But Credit Suisse’s new chair could do something that would placate doubters and please investors: pivot firmly to Asia.

Elliot Wilson new Asia 1920x943.jpg

António Horta-Osório has been busy since he replaced Urs Rohner as chair of Credit Suisse on April 30.

He hasn’t ducked the myriad challenges his new employer faces in the wake of the Greensill fiasco and the collective calumny of Archegos Capital Management.

He has committed to a hands-on role in a strategic review of the Swiss bank’s risk management, culture and future options.

On May 3, he signalled his belief in its future by buying SFr1.1 million ($1.21 million) of its stock.

What and where does a bank founded in 1856 want to be and look like in 2026?

So far, so good – but is there a far bigger call the Portuguese banker can make as he embarks on the biggest job of his career?

Let’s overlook the slumping share price and the SFr900 million first-quarter loss, and imagine Credit Suisse as a single entity, having an honest conversation about its future.

Horta-Osório and his embattled chief executive Thomas Gottstein should ask themselves a single question: what and where does a bank founded in 1856 want to be and look like in 2026?

A good answer would start and end with the following words: wealth management, Asia and, within the latter context, China.


Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
