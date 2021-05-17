The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Wells Fargo’s investment bank is a ‘five- to 10-year play’

By Dominic O’Neill
May 17, 2021
Share

The asset cap imposed on Wells Fargo in 2018 has forced the bank to operate as efficiently as it can. Unsurprisingly, Jon Weiss, CEO of corporate and investment banking, tells Euromoney that risk management remains his priority.

Wells-Fargo-logo-sign-US-flag-Reuters-960.jpg
Photo: Reuters

Wells Fargo is in it for the long haul in its renewed drive to narrow the gap between its commercial and investment banking businesses.

Half a decade after a consumer-abuse scandal blew a previous attempt off course, Jon Weiss, chief executive of corporate and investment banking (CIB), describes it as “a five- to 10-year play, not a one- to two-year play.”

Weiss first started building Wachovia’s investment bank after arriving from JPMorgan in 2005. Wells Fargo’s opportunity in investment banking, as Weiss sees it, still springs from its 2009 merger with Wachovia. That created a new national champion, especially in consumer and mid-market lending.

One of our strengths is the diversification of our business
Jon Weiss, Wells Fargo
Jon-Weiss-Wells-Fargo-960.jpg

After the merger, Weiss continued to lead the investment bank with a view to building it up, alongside Rob Engel, now head of banking. Weiss then ran wealth and investment management at Wells between 2017 and 2020.

Today, as an investment bank, Wells remains a second-tier player, even in the US. The 2016 scandal, involving millions of fake customer accounts, firmly focused the group on improving operations and culture, rather than on growth, including in investment banking.

It


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Banking United StatesCapital MarketsBankingRegulationWells Fargo
Share
Dominic O’Neill
Dominic O’Neill is EMEA editor. He joined Euromoney in 2007 to cover emerging markets, focusing on central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and later on Latin America. Based in London, he has covered developed market banking since 2015.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree