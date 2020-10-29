November 2020
Europe's banks face limited options as they adjust to a Covid world
Corporates borrowed their way through the crisis of 2020, raising record levels of new debt as spreads recovered fast. Seven months after the first lockdowns began in Europe and the US, is coronavirus now priced in?
China needs US money to build its capital markets. US funds are snapping up mainland securities as they tap into the great investment opportunity of the 2020s. It’s a perfect match.
As European bank consolidation finally gets under way, Euromoney looks at the financial firepower of the region’s top 20 players. Which banks are now best-placed to do the acquiring and which are at risk of being swallowed up?
The Covid pandemic and racial injustice protests have thrust social investing into the spotlight this year.
The transition from Libor is passing key tests as benchmark reform moves into its endgame. But the Gordian knot of legacy loan contracts remains.
Japanese conglomerates need to divest non-core assets; international private equity houses have plenty of dry powder.
October 30, 2020
Combining Openbank with consumer finance is the logical next step in Santander’s cloud-based banking transformation.
October 14, 2020
A pilot scheme taking place in Shenzhen this week offers a glimpse into China’s plans to build the world’s first national digital currency.
October 15, 2020
Tidjane Thiam is no longer running Credit Suisse, but the appointment of Christian Meissner to bridge its private banking and investment banking teams shows his dream lives on.
October 22, 2020
Swift regulatory clearance raises fully fledged new bank’s hopes for smooth path to profit in an under-served market segment.
Within three years a quarter of Europe’s bank branches could be closed. In the rush to become tech companies, could banks lose what keeps customers loyal?
For an IPO alternative designed not to give a first-day pop, liquidity is the real measure of success.
The social bond market has boomed as public-sector borrowers raise funding to mitigate the pandemic. Now they need to become long-term options for both banks and corporates.
The Dominican Republic’s banks are being asked to fund the government until fiscal reform can be enacted.
Banco Inter’s chief executive João Vitor Menin is a banking revolutionary.