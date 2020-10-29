The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.

November 2020

Capital Markets
The long road ahead
Peter Lee, October 29, 2020
Europe's banks face limited options as they adjust to a Covid world
new road cover illo 960.jpg
Trader-mask-NYSE-R-960.jpg
Capital Markets
The Wides of March
Mark Baker, November 05, 2020
Corporates borrowed their way through the crisis of 2020, raising record levels of new debt as spreads recovered fast. Seven months after the first lockdowns began in Europe and the US, is coronavirus now priced in?
iStock-1092938744-960.jpg
Capital Markets
China and America: Coupling up
Elliot Wilson, October 23, 2020
China needs US money to build its capital markets. US funds are snapping up mainland securities as they tap into the great investment opportunity of the 2020s. It’s a perfect match.
iStock-835156242-surfer.jpg
Banking
Which banks will surf Europe’s M&A wave?
Dominic O’Neill, October 14, 2020
As European bank consolidation finally gets under way, Euromoney looks at the financial firepower of the region’s top 20 players. Which banks are now best-placed to do the acquiring and which are at risk of being swallowed up?
BLM_crowd_960.jpg
ESG
Can ‘the year of social’ turn talk into action?
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker, October 26, 2020
The Covid pandemic and racial injustice protests have thrust social investing into the spotlight this year.
Rubik cube hands 960.jpg
Capital Markets
Libor’s tricky endgame
Jon Macaskill, October 28, 2020
The transition from Libor is passing key tests as benchmark reform moves into its endgame. But the Gordian knot of legacy loan contracts remains.
Japan-child-reaching-shopping-Getty-960.jpg
Capital Markets
PE grabs Japan’s opportunities
Chris Wright, October 21, 2020
Japanese conglomerates need to divest non-core assets; international private equity houses have plenty of dry powder.
Banking
Santander’s Openbank plots consumer finance reboot
October 30, 2020
Combining Openbank with consumer finance is the logical next step in Santander’s cloud-based banking transformation.
Fintech
China’s digital currency: A small leap forward
October 14, 2020
A pilot scheme taking place in Shenzhen this week offers a glimpse into China’s plans to build the world’s first national digital currency.
Banking
Thiam’s dream lives on in Meissner
October 15, 2020
Tidjane Thiam is no longer running Credit Suisse, but the appointment of Christian Meissner to bridge its private banking and investment banking teams shows his dream lives on.
Fintech
Monument launches digital bank for the neglected mass-affluent
October 22, 2020
Swift regulatory clearance raises fully fledged new bank’s hopes for smooth path to profit in an under-served market segment.
bank-branch-closure-poster-R-960.jpg
Fintech
Investments in digital are cost cuts in disguise
Peter Lee, October 23, 2020
Within three years a quarter of Europe’s bank branches could be closed. In the rush to become tech companies, could banks lose what keeps customers loyal?
RTX7Z0GS-960.jpg
Capital Markets
Palantir, Asana and the quest for better listings
Mark Baker, October 15, 2020
For an IPO alternative designed not to give a first-day pop, liquidity is the real measure of success.
money-covid-960.jpg
ESG
Can social bonds survive Covid?
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker, October 27, 2020
The social bond market has boomed as public-sector borrowers raise funding to mitigate the pandemic. Now they need to become long-term options for both banks and corporates.
Dominican Republic shops_960.jpg
Banking
Tourism slump hits Dominican finances
Rob Dwyer, October 26, 2020
The Dominican Republic’s banks are being asked to fund the government until fiscal reform can be enacted.
Banco-Inter-Joao-Vitor-Menin-R-960.jpg
Banking
Could Banco Inter’s super app break banking?
Rob Dwyer, October 23, 2020
Banco Inter’s chief executive João Vitor Menin is a banking revolutionary.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree