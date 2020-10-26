The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

ESG

Can ‘the year of social’ turn talk into action?

By Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
October 26, 2020
BLM_crowd_960.jpg

The Covid pandemic and racial injustice protests have thrust social investing into the spotlight this year. However, using this to achieve long-term change on the ground will be a tough job.

Social investing can often appear to be the poor relation in the environment, social and governance family. In theory, ESG investing covers each issue in equal measure. In practice, investors have tended to focus first on governance risks and more recently on climate change.

“In the past, a lot of companies hadn’t really highlighted social issues as being top of their agenda because they were in industries that were very focused on environmental or governance issues,” says Manjit Jus, global head of ESG research and data at S&P Global.

“They just didn’t feel social was relevant or key to their business, so they hadn’t emphasized reporting on those topics.”

Another ESG data provider puts it more bluntly: “Prior to Covid what we were hearing from investors was: ‘I understand the importance of governance and environment, but why should I even care about social?’”

The combination of a pandemic and racial injustice protests in the US and elsewhere, however, have changed all that. They have given a new urgency to social issues such as healthcare, education, diversity and employee rights.

From March onwards, the topic attracted so much attention from investors, researchers and journalists that many in the ESG industry have dubbed 2020 “the year of social”.

ESG ESGSocially Responsible InvestmentSocial FinanceEnvironmental FinanceFeatures
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker is ESG and Emerging Europe Editor. She started her career in banking before switching to journalism in 2003. She has been a regular contributor to Euromoney and Global Capital since 2010, covering emerging markets, banking and capital markets.
