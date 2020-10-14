The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Which banks will surf Europe’s M&A wave?

iStock-835156242-surfer.jpg

As European bank consolidation finally gets under way, Euromoney looks at the financial firepower of the region’s top 20 players. Which banks are now best-placed to do the acquiring and which are at risk of being swallowed up? Mid-tier banks in southern Europe look especially vulnerable.

By Dominic O’Neill
October 14, 2020
Share

From the depths of a crisis the long-awaited wave of European bank M&A seems to have finally emerged.

Intesa Sanpaolo’s €5 billion deal for Italian rival UBI Banca, announced in February, is Europe’s biggest bank acquisition in a decade. CaixaBank’s merger with Bankia, which is almost as large, came only a few months later. Other deals are in the works.

It is better late than never.

For years M&A advisers and some bank chief executives have insisted that Europe’s banks need to reduce capacity and competition to improve their dire profitability. What’s different in 2020 is that shareholders – and the industry’s most important financial supervisor – now recognize the need for solutions that are radical enough to get the sector out of the rut in which it finds itself.

It is difficult to see how many banks in Europe will be able to cover their cost of equity on a standalone basis
José Meseguer, Citi
José Meseguer 960.jpg

Weaker firms must look to mergers to shore up their broken business models. Covid-19 and the policy response to it have given stronger banks the opportunity, even the obligation, to look at acquisitions.

The

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Banking Western EuropeBankingFeaturesCoronavirusSantanderDeutsche BankUniCreditSociete GeneraleCommerzbank
Share
Dominic O’Neill
Dominic O’Neill is Europe Editor. He has written about banking and finance for Euromoney since 2007 and has covered both emerging and developed markets.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree