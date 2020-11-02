The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

It is time for commercial banks to step up on social bonds

November 02, 2020
Share

One of the biggest capital markets stories this year has been the rise of social bonds.

world-clock-globe-time-960.jpg

As the pandemic has gained momentum, multilateral development banks, government agencies and even the European Union have rushed to the social bond market to raise funds to support their crisis-relief efforts.

So far, however, it is a story in which western commercial banks have not played a leading role – except, of course, as advisers and bookrunners for other issuers.

This is surprising and disappointing. It has been clearly demonstrated that there is a market for these bonds, whether from public or private-sector borrowers. The few banks that have tested the water – led by Bank of America, BBVA and CaixaBank – have received an enthusiastic welcome from investors.

Why have their peers been slower off the mark? In a pre-Covid era, there was some excuse for focusing on the more fashionable green bond market rather than trying to pull together a social deal that would meet the stringent requirements of the International Capital Market Association (Icma).

'Target population'

Now, that argument no longer holds water. For one thing, Icma made it clear as early as March that anyone adversely affected by the pandemic could qualify as a 'target population' for the purposes of social


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion ESGCapital MarketsOpinionCoronavirusNorth America
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree