Goldman Sachs’ 1MDB settlement: Your questions answered

By Chris Wright
October 23, 2020
Eight years after Goldman Sachs first arranged a bond for 1MDB, it has finally concluded its settlements worldwide. Overall, it is $5 billion poorer for the experience, with an unquantifiable hit to its reputation. Here are the details.

Brian-Rabbitt-DoJ-1MDB-Goldman-R-960.jpg
The DoJ’s acting assistant attorney general Brian Rabbitt at the 1MDB press conference on Thursday

What was settled this week?

Goldman Sachs agreed a settlement worth a combined $2.9 billion with four regulators in four jurisdictions worldwide. Numerous regulators are involved: the US Department of Justice (DoJ), US Securities and Exchange Commission, US Federal Reserve, New York’s Department of Financial Services, UK Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and various regulatory arms of Singapore.

The settlement follows a $3.9 billion agreement with Malaysia in July, which involves $2.5 billion of payments to the Malaysian government, and a commitment to recover and return $1.4 billion of assets.

How significant are these numbers?

It depends how you look at it. Numerous unwelcome records were set. The $350 million fine levied by the HK SFC was the largest ever. So was the $122 million in Singapore.

Brian Rabbitt, the DoJ’s acting assistant attorney general, said the settlement includes the largest monetary penalty ever paid to the US government in a corporate criminal foreign bribery case.

Looked


Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
