The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Monument launches digital bank for the neglected mass-affluent

By Peter Lee
October 22, 2020
Share

Swift regulatory clearance raises fully fledged new bank’s hopes for smooth path to profit in an under-served market segment.

digital-bank-laptop-istock-960.jpg

Next year, another new digital bank is to launch in the UK.

It has whistled through regulatory clearance in just 18 months since founding, receiving in October an authorization with restrictions (AWR) banking licence from the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

It has already raised more than £20 million through seed capital and then a series-A funding round.

Monument, named after the tower that commemorates the great fire of London, is set to serve the customer segment that all the large UK banks used to tell Euromoney was their best hope for profits: those mass-affluent individuals whose needs range across savings, investments, insurance and various categories of lending.

We would rather do low-volume, high-value business
Mintoo Bhandari, Monument
Mintoo-Bhandari,-Monument-crop-960.jpg

“We see between 3.5 million and maybe as many as 4.5 million customers in the UK with between £250,000 and £5 million in wealth,” Mintoo Bhandari, founder and chief executive, tells Euromoney. “But this segment of the market is now being vacated. The cost-to-income ratio does not work for high-street banks to deliver the service levels the mass-affluent customers expect and need.

“And


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Banking FintechBankingUnited Kingdom
Share
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree